Scottish Football Live: Rodgers to Leicester intensifies | Ex-Hibs boss to take over EPL side | Aberdeen ace unsure on future | Celtic starlet nets hat-trick on loan

Brendan Rodgers could be set for a move back to England. 'You asked it before didn't you?' Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers walks away from BBC