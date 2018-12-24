Scottish Football Live: Rodgers urges Celtic star to stay | Morelos not for sale | Australia boss hits out at Hibs & Celtic

0
Have your say

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers wants Filip Benkovic to stay. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers wants Filip Benkovic to stay. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson