Scottish Football Live: Scott Brown's Celtic future | Rangers cancel Sadiq loan | Gerrard hits out at Strachan

Scott Brown has decision to make over Celtic future. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy Hibs and Hearts fans send Leigh Griffiths messages of support