Scottish Football Live: Star played last Celtic game? | Rangers talks with Morelos agent | Old Firm face fine | Lennon plans rebuild around Brown | Hearts injury boost

Follow The Scotsman's daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon wants to rebuild the team. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey Celtic and Rangers face SFA fine for Old Firm bust-up