Scottish Football Live: Tierney tipped for Man Utd move | Martinez to Celtic rubbished | Rangers can only loan Liverpool ace | Ex-Hearts star in ‘money laundering’ probe Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates.For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Celtic's Kieran Tierney has been tipped for big money move to England. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey Hibs chief Leeann Dempster praises Hearts’ handling of Marvin Bartley racist abuse