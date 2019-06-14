Scottish Football Live: Turnbull to reject Celtic for English move | La Liga star to Parkhead? | Rangers miss out on target | Midfielder warned over Scotland move | Old Firm battle for Premiership star | Sky Sports presenter hits out at fan 'full of hatred'
Celtic and Rangers could battle it out for a Scotland left-back, Hayley McQueen hits back at troll and Callum McGregor is a wanted man.
Stay up to date as Scottish clubs look to get business done ahead of the new season. Refresh for live updates.
1. Turnbull deal in danger of collapsing
David Turnbull's move to Celtic is in danger of collapsing. The player rejected a big offer from the Scottish champions and could move to England instead. (Daily Record)