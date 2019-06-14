.

Scottish Football Live: Turnbull to reject Celtic for English move | La Liga star to Parkhead? | Rangers miss out on target | Midfielder warned over Scotland move | Old Firm battle for Premiership star | Sky Sports presenter hits out at fan 'full of hatred'

Celtic and Rangers could battle it out for a Scotland left-back, Hayley McQueen hits back at troll and Callum McGregor is a wanted man.

Stay up to date as Scottish clubs look to get business done ahead of the new season. Refresh for live updates.

David Turnbull's move to Celtic is in danger of collapsing. The player rejected a big offer from the Scottish champions and could move to England instead. (Daily Record)

1. Turnbull deal in danger of collapsing

Celtic are keen on forward Patrick Twumasi. The Alaves forward has previous against Celtic in Champions League football with Astana. (Football Ghana)

2. Celtic want La Liga star

Charlton don't want Joe Aribo to join Celtic or Rangers. The Addicks would lose out on money if the midfielder moved north. (The Scottish Sun)

3. Charlton don't want midfielder to go to Scotland

Liam Kelly has completed his move to QPR. The goalkeeper left Livingston and has signed a four-year deal.

4. Kelly completes QPR move

