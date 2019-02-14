Scottish Football Live: Valencia hit out at Celtic fans | Delight over McGregor ban | Rangers shares | Lennon speaks after Hibs exit | Ibrox coach wanted Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Celtic fans were criticised by Valencia. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey Hibs’ top-six challenge gives Paul Heckingbottom little time to find his feet Paul Hartley credits stinging Craig Levein criticism for making him Hearts star