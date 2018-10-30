Scottish Football Live: West Brom keeping eye on Aberdeen star | Brendan Rodgers gives Leigh Griffiths injury update | Celtic earning more money than AC Milan and Ajax

Olivier Ntcham has opened up on Porto's Summer approach for him (Photo: SNS)
Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

