Scottish Football Live: Why no Rangers move for England international | Celtic ace to exit? | Tavernier Premier League target | Hearts defender could leave | Twist in Ibrox flop's future
Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.
Refresh for live updates.
1. Godinho considers Hearts future
Marcus Godinho is considering his future after being told he is not guaranteed first-team football. The 21-year-old is exploring other options and could leave Hearts this summer if he finds a new club. (Evening News)