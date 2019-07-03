Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo

Scottish Football RECAP: Celtic target lands in Glasgow | Rangers ace wanted by Blackpool | Aberdeen sign ex-Manchester United starlet | Norwich agree £350k fee

Former Manchester United forward James Wilson has signed a two-year contract with Aberdeen.

1. Aberdeen confirm Wilson arrival

Blackpool have been linked with a move for Rangers striker Ryan Hardie, following his impressive displays on loan at Livingston. (Scotsman)

2. Hardie on Blackpool's radar

Nrnberg will have to up their offer if they are serious about signing Kilmarnock defender Greg Taylor. (Scotsman)

3. Kilmarnock defender wanted by Germany side

Celtic have reached a 3miliionagreement over a deal with Rapid Vienna for defender Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo and will now undergo his medical. (Football Insider)

4. Celtic medical penned for left-back

