Scottish Football RECAP: Rangers open talks with Leeds star | Celtic close on double swoop | Hearts eye Everton wonderkid | Midfielder departs Ibrox

Scroll and click through the pages for LIVE updates of rumours and news from around the SPFL:

1. Alessio makes first Killie signing Kilmarnock have signed Juventus goalkeeper Laurentiu Branescu on a season-long loan deal - Angelo Alessio's first signing as manager. (Various) Getty Buy a Photo

2. Rossiter joins Fleetwood Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter has joined League One side Fleetwood Town on a season-long loan deal. (Various) Getty Buy a Photo

3. Hladky bid rejected St Mirren have rejected a bid of 200k for Vaclav Hladky fromAzerbaijan outfit Qarabag and Saints. (Daily Record) Getty Buy a Photo

4. Hearts and Dundee battle for Everton starlet Hearts are set to battle it out with Dundee United for Everton wonderkid Korede Adedoyin. (All Nigeria Soccer) Getty Buy a Photo

View more