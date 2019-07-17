.

Scottish Football Transfer LIVE: 10 players could leave Ibrox | Hearts defender exits | Tierney worth £40m as Arsenal preparing 'expensive' signings | No bid for Celtic star | Liverpool starlet to make Premiership return?

Follow the latest ongoings from around the SPFL in our live blog...

Scroll and click through the pages for LIVE updates of rumours and news:

Steven Gerrard has revealed that he wants to work with a squad of 23 or 24 this season. He expects players to depart meaning up to 10 could potentially leave. (The Scotsman)

1. Gerrard reveals 10 players could depart Rangers

Steven Gerrard has revealed that he wants to work with a squad of 23 or 24 this season. He expects players to depart meaning up to 10 could potentially leave. (The Scotsman)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Kilmarnock have confirmed the signing of Alex Bruce. The centre-back rejoins the club on a one-year deal.

2. Bruce to Killie confirmed

Kilmarnock have confirmed the signing of Alex Bruce. The centre-back rejoins the club on a one-year deal.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Daniel Baur has left Hearts on loan to join Bonnyrigg Rose. The 20-year-old will spend time with the Lowland League side until January.

3. Defender leaves Hearts

Daniel Baur has left Hearts on loan to join Bonnyrigg Rose. The 20-year-old will spend time with the Lowland League side until January.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Ibrox striker Ryan Hardie has left the club for an undisclosed fee. The 22-year-old has today joined League One side Blackpool after being told he was free to find a new club. (The Scotsman)

4. Rangers striker leaves

Ibrox striker Ryan Hardie has left the club for an undisclosed fee. The 22-year-old has today joined League One side Blackpool after being told he was free to find a new club. (The Scotsman)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4