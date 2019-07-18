Scottish Football Transfer LIVE: Celtic agree £1.6m deal for international | Gerrard unsure of best Rangers XI | New deal for Motherwell boss | Lennon targets 'number' of signings | Levein's advice to Hearts starlet
Neil Lennon nears defensive addition, Stephen Robinson has signed a new deal at Fir Park and Steven Gerrard is yet to decide his best Rangers XI...
Scroll and click through the pages for LIVE updates of latest ongoings from around the SPFL in our blog:
1. Contract extension for Well management team
Motherwell have handed contract extensions to manager Stephen Robinson and coach Keith Lasley. The pair have signed deals until 2022.