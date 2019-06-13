.

Scottish Football Transfer Live: Celtic bid for Republic of Ireland midfielder | Ex-Rangers duo to complete moves | Old Firm battle for defender | Hearts transfer boost | Tierney to Euo giants?

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Celtic have made an offer to Bolton for Republic of Ireland midfielder Luca Connell. The 18-year-old is available for around a 240,000 training compensation fee. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic have made an offer to Bolton for Republic of Ireland midfielder Luca Connell. The 18-year-old is available for around a 240,000 training compensation fee. (Scottish Sun)
Lee Wallace and Liam Kelly will join QPR on Friday. Wallace left Rangers, while another former Gers player Kelly moves on from Livingston to the English Championship. (Scottish Sun)

Lee Wallace and Liam Kelly will join QPR on Friday. Wallace left Rangers, while another former Gers player Kelly moves on from Livingston to the English Championship. (Scottish Sun)
Motherwell want either Lewis Morgan or Mikey Johnston on loan next season. With Celtic set to sign Turnbull the Steelmen a keen on one of the attackers on loan. (Scottish Sun)

Motherwell want either Lewis Morgan or Mikey Johnston on loan next season. With Celtic set to sign Turnbull the Steelmen a keen on one of the attackers on loan. (Scottish Sun)
Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom has been named among the candidates for the Hull City manager's job. The 41-year-old is currently 6/1 with bookmakers to take over at the KCOM Stadium.

Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom has been named among the candidates for the Hull City manager's job. The 41-year-old is currently 6/1 with bookmakers to take over at the KCOM Stadium.
