Scottish Football Transfer LIVE: Celtic to reignite interest in PL star | Rangers to announce signing by end of the week | Hibs target free to leave | Levein explains why Djoum left Hearts Follow the latest ongoings from around the SPFL in our live blog. Scroll and click through the pages for LIVE updates of rumours and news... 1. No May bid from Ross County Ross County co-manager Stevie Ferguson says the club have made no contact with Aberdeen over Stevie May, despite being known admirers. (The Press and Journal) 2. Levein explains Djoum departure Hearts manager Craig Levein has wished Arnaud Djoum a prosperous future after admitting the club could not compete with the money on offer in Saudi Arabia. (EEN) 3. McNulty free to leave Reading Hibernianhave been handed a boost in their pursuit of Marc McNulty after Reading manager Jose Gomes said he is free to leave. (The National) 4. Eighth Rangers signing imminent Rangers boss Steven Gerrard insists an eighth signing of the summer is imminent - confirming it will be a defender. (Daily Express)