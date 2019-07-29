Scottish Football Transfer Live: Gerrard's Morelos demands | Celtic miss out on wonderkid | Ex-Hearts captain's swipe at Levein | Rangers target gives transfer hint | New McKenna bid Alfredo Morelos has been told to clarify his future. Picture: SNS Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow the latest from Scottish football with the SPFL live blog. All the latest transfer news and speculation as the league campaign approaches. Refresh or hit F5 to update. Revealed: Which Scottish Premiership manager is favourite to leave their job first?