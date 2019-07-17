.

Scottish Football Transfer LIVE: Ibrox flop extends loan deal | Rangers striker to exit | Tierney worth £40m as Arsenal preparing 'expensive' signings | No bid for Celtic star | Liverpool starlet to make Premiership return?

After a tough adjustment to Scottish football, Borna Barisic added extra training to be ready for the new season. Speculation suggested the Croatian could have left the club. (Scottish Sun)

1. Barisic's extra training

Rangers flop Eduardo Herrerra has extended his deal with Mexican side Necaxa. The loan lasts until the end of the year.

2. Rangers striker extends loan

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has hinted that Tierney could soon join the Gunners. The Spaniard revealed the club are to sign three or four players in the coming days and could be very expensive signings. (Daily Record)

3. Emery targets 'vey expesnive sigings'

Hibernian will not be offering deals to either Bristol City midfielder Jonny Smith or Chinese Taipei international Will Donkin. (The Scotsman)

4. No deals for Hibs trialists

