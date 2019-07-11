Scottish Football Transfer LIVE: Leeds join Celtic in midfielder race | Rangers reach 'verbal agreement' with Kent | Aberdeen boss sign new deal | Two offers accepted for Hibs target Follow the latest ongoings from around the SPFL in our live blog. Scroll and click through the pages for LIVE updates of rumours and news... 1. Motherwell have Ilic lined up Motherwell will sign Christian Ilic - once they receive confirmation hes been released from Sepsi. (Daily Record) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Dundee United to sign King today Dundee United will complete the signing of Adam King on a three-year deal today after being released by Swansea. (Daily Record) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Alessio won't sell Findlay Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio has insisted he will not entertain Oxford United's interest in defender Stuart Findlay. (The Herald) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Aberdeen to wait on McGeouch Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has suggested that he is prepared to be patient in his pursuit of Black Cats midfielder Dylan McGeouch. (Sky Sports) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3