Scottish Football Transfer Live: Liverpool value Kent at £7m | Rangers eye signing | Hearts complete Naismith deal | Celtic to beat EPL giants to starlet | Aberdeen expect more bids for star | St Mirren add fifth Steven Naismith has signed for Hearts. Picture: SNS Follow the latest from the SPFL with our live blog. Refresh or hit F5 for the latest updates as Hearts add Steven Naismith, Rangers want to add one and Celtic look to increase their squad, plus much more. Hearts sign Scotland striker Steven Naismith on a permanent deal