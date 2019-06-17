Scottish Football transfer live: Lustig to sign for Belgians| Hibs monitor former ace | Euro giants want Celtic pair | Rangers get Ryan Kent boost | The £1m Ibrox deal for star Stay up to date with all the latest transfer news and speculation as Rangers are handed a boost, Celtic target could find out his future and Hibs remain keen on midfielder. Refresh for live updates. 1. Lustig to sign for Belgians Mikael Lustig will sign for Belgian side KAA Gent. The Swede is on the verge of agreeing a deal. (Daily Record) SNS other Buy a Photo 2. Bayern want Celtic starlet Bayern Munich are set to swoop for Celtic starlet Liam Morrison. The Bundesliga giants are keen on the 16-year-old centre-back, but the Hoops are keen to get the teen tied down on a professional deal. (Football Insider) SNS other Buy a Photo 3. 1m-a-year contract for midfield ace Rangers are set to beat Celtic to the signing of midfielder Joe Aribo. The Ibrox side will pay the player 20,000k-a-week. (Daily Mail) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Lazio in for Edouard? Lazio are reportedly keen on Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard. The Serie A side are looking to replace departing forward Felipe Caicedo, who has tipped for a move to Galatasaray. (La Lazio Siamo Noi) SNS other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3