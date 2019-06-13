.

Scottish Football Transfer Live: Old Firm battle for defender | How much Turnbull will cost Celtic | Hearts transfer boost | Tierney to Euo giants? | Rangers Uefa licence | Hibs boss wanted

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Motherwell want either Lewis Morgan or Mikey Johnston on loan next season. With Celtic set to sign Turnbull the Steelmen a keen on one of the attackers on loan. (Scottish Sun)

Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom has been named among the candidates for the Hull City manager's job. The 41-year-old is currently 6/1 with bookmakers to take over at the KCOM Stadium.

Celtic and Rangers are both keen on West Ham midfielder Marcus Browne. The 21-year-old impressed on loan at Oxford last season. (Goal)

Kieran Tierney features on a three-man shortlist for Lyon. The club are on the hunt for a new left-back after Ferland Mendy joined Real Madrid. (Soccer Link)

