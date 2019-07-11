Scottish Football Transfer LIVE: Rangers reach 'verbal agreement' | Celtic lose right-back race | Aberdeen wait on Sunderland decision | Kilmarnock chief opens up on Findlay interest

Have your say

Motherwell will sign Christian Ilic - once they receive confirmation hes been released from Sepsi. (Daily Record)

Dundee United will complete the signing of Adam King on a three-year deal today after being released by Swansea. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio has insisted he will not entertain Oxford United's interest in defender Stuart Findlay. (The Herald)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has suggested that he is prepared to be patient in his pursuit of Black Cats midfielder Dylan McGeouch. (Sky Sports)

Bologna have confirmed they are on the brink of selling Swedish defender Filip Helander toRangers for around 3.5-4.3m. (Daily Record)

Rangers have 'reached a verbal agreement' with Ryan Kent, should Liverpool decide to loan him out again this summer. (Football Insider)