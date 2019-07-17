.

Scottish Football Transfer LIVE: Rangers striker to exit | Tierney worth £40m as Arsenal preparing 'expensive' signings | No bid for Celtic star | Liverpool starlet to make Premiership return? | Hibs won't sign duo

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has hinted that Tierney could soon join the Gunners. The Spaniard revealed the club are to sign three or four players in the coming days and could be very expensive signings. (Daily Record)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has hinted that Tierney could soon join the Gunners. The Spaniard revealed the club are to sign three or four players in the coming days and could be very expensive signings. (Daily Record)
Hibernian will not be offering deals to either Bristol City midfielder Jonny Smith or Chinese Taipei international Will Donkin. (The Scotsman)

Hibernian will not be offering deals to either Bristol City midfielder Jonny Smith or Chinese Taipei international Will Donkin. (The Scotsman)
Kieran Tierney is worth 35m-40m. That's the view of former England full-back Danny Mills. (talkSPORT)
Kieran Tierney is worth 35m-40m. That's the view of former England full-back Danny Mills. (talkSPORT)
Rangers striker Ryan Hardie is set to join Blackpool. The forward was spotted in the English side's training gear ahead of a friendly on Tuesday. (Daily Record)

Rangers striker Ryan Hardie is set to join Blackpool. The forward was spotted in the English side's training gear ahead of a friendly on Tuesday. (Daily Record)
