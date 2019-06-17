.

Scottish Football transfer live: Rangers to miss out on midfielder | Aberdeen star to join Portsmouth | Lustig to sign for Belgians | Hearts striker exits | Euro giants want Celtic pair

Stay up to date with all the latest transfer news and speculation as Rangers are handed a boost, Celtic target could find out his future and Hibs remain keen on midfielder.

1. Vanecek leaves Hearts

Czech forward David Vanecek's miserable time at Hearts is over after he negotiated his release. The 28-year-old leaves by mutual consent six months after arriving on a pre-contract agreement from FK Teplice. (Evening News)
Gary Mackay-Steven is poised to sign for Portsmouth. The left-footed winger is out of contract at Aberdeen, where he made 30 appearances and scored seven times last season. (Portsmouth News)

2. GMS to Pompey

Norwich City are set to sign Charlie Gilmour. The Scotland youth international was released by Arsenal but will stay in the Premier League with the Canaries. (Scottish Sun)

3. Gilmour set for Premier League move

Sheyi Ojo has arrived at Rangers' training centre ahead of his move from Liverpool. A deal has been agreed between the Ibrox side and the Champions League winners for the winger to join on a loan deal. (The Scotsman)

4. Ojo arrives

