Scottish Football transfer live: Rangers to miss out on midfielder | Aberdeen star to join Portsmouth | Lustig to sign for Belgians | Hearts striker exits | Euro giants want Celtic pair
Stay up to date with all the latest transfer news and speculation as Rangers are handed a boost, Celtic target could find out his future and Hibs remain keen on midfielder.
1. Vanecek leaves Hearts
Czech forward David Vanecek's miserable time at Hearts is over after he negotiated his release. The 28-year-old leaves by mutual consent six months after arriving on a pre-contract agreement from FK Teplice. (Evening News)
Sheyi Ojo has arrived at Rangers' training centre ahead of his move from Liverpool. A deal has been agreed between the Ibrox side and the Champions League winners for the winger to join on a loan deal. (The Scotsman)