Scottish Football Transfer LIVE: Rodgers raids Celtic | The Rangers star with 'huge future' | Lennon misses out on target | Dundee sign Motherwell striker | Hibs missed out on duo due to money

.
.
0
Have your say

Follow the latest ongoings from around the SPFL in our live blog

Refresh for LIVE updates of rumours and news from around the SPFL as we head for the final weekend of Betfred Cup group stage matches.