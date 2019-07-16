Scottish Football Transfer LIVE: 'Tierney better than Van Dijk' | Rangers star tipped for Premier League move | Arsenal prepare 'take-it-or-leave-it offer' | Aberdeen ace nearing Dundee move Celtic manager Neil Lennon Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow the latest ongoings from around the SPFL in our live blog. Scroll and click through the pages for LIVE updates of rumours and news: Kilmarnock have re-signed defender Alex Bruce on a one-year deal after his impressive form last season. (Various) Dundee are inpole position to landAberdeen strikerStevie May on a permament basis. (Daily Record) Arsenal are set to table a take-it-or-leave-it offer for Kieran Tierney but wont go above the 25million. (Daily Express) Rovaniemi midfielder Lucas Lingman reckons that his crazy former team-mate Alfredo Morelos is good enough to flourish in the Premier League. (Various) Hatem Abd Alhamid will have his future at Hapoel Beer-Sheva resolved by the end of the week. He was absent from their last Europa League squad amid interest from Celtic. (Scotsman) Ronny Deila, Tierney's former manager,believes his mentality is even better than Virgil van Dijk's was. (Scottish Sun) Former Hibs midfielder Ryan Gauld completes move to new club