Scottish Football transfer RECAP: Celtic set for talks with Ecuadorian | Rangers eye €2.5m defender | Hearts to dip into market | Hibs want recruits now Follow the latest ongoings from around the SPFL in our live blog. Scroll and click through the pages for LIVE updates of rumours and news: 1. Findlay on Oxford radar Kilmarnockcentre-halfStuart Findlayis a 500,000 target for League One outfitOxford United.(The Sun) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Heckingbottom wants additions soon Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom is hopingtofinalisehis squad sooner rather than later, admitting he still has to strengthen certain areas. (Edinburgh Evening News) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Levein tempted to dip into market Hearts boss Craig Levein has admitted that he could be forced to dip into the transfer market following concerns over Peter Harings fitness. (The Herald) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Rangers face battle to keep hold of hot prospect Roma are weighing up a sensational swoopforRangersstarlet Kai Kennedy. (Daily Record) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3