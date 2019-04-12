Scottish Premiership in top 20 most attended leagues in world football

Have your say

The Scottish Premiership has been one of the best attended leagues in world football in the last five years.

More than 11,600 attended games in the top tier on average between 2013 and 2018.

Scottish Premiership crowds have been healthy. Picture: SNS/Ross MacDonald

In a list of 51 leagues analysed by CIES Football Observatory the Premiership’s average of 11,697 placed in 14th, ahead of Russia, Portugal, Poland and Belgium.

The figure, however, has fallen since 2003 with the average between 2003 and 2008 15,737. It dropped to 13,380 during 2008 and 2013.

It equated to a 26 per cent decrease across that time.

In the last five years Celtic’s average of 49,697 has contributed to 36.5 per cent of the league’s total attendance with the drop being down to Rangers plying their trade below the top flight.

The Old Firm are also in the top 20 for highest average attendances in world football.

There is more positive news this season with the league’s average attendance currently standing at 16,276.

