Scottish Premiership top 30 attackers: the players with the most goals and assists
Using stats compiled from scouting and analytical website Wyscout, we have ranked the most productive players in the Scottish Premiership, combining their goals and assists tallies.
1. Jake Hastie, Motherwell (25=)
Total: 6 Goals: 5 Assists: 1
2. Lewis Ferguson, Aberdeen (25=)
Total: 6 Goals: 5 Assists: 1
3. Jermaine Defoe (25=)
Total: 6 Goals: 5 Assists: 1
4. Mark McNulty, Hibernian (25=)
Total: 6 Goals: 5 Assists: 1
