Scottish Premiership winners and losers: Rangers signing booed, Kamara impresses v Celtic, Lennon's job on the line, Hibs boss fumes, Shinnie send-off and Hearts starlet debuts

We look back at the weekend's action, from the Old Firm game to the battle for the European spots.Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled in the Premiership these past few days...

1. W: Glen Kamara The Finnish midfielder continues to endear himself to the Rangers crowd. Played a key role in the second goal, spinning away from Scott Brown with ease.

2. L: Neil Lennon The latest audition for the permanent position as Celtic manager didn't go to plan for Neil Lennon. Celtic were awful as they lost to Rangers. The defeat spreads doubt over his appointment.

3. L: Fans' chants Once again fans let themselves down this season. Sections of the Rangers support directed chants of sad Fenian b*****d towards Celtic boss Neil Lennon.

4. W: Lee Wallace The left-back looks like he will leave Rangers this season. A banner was unfurled paying tribute to 'our captain' which read: "Once a bear, always a bear".

