Scottish Premiership winners and losers: Rangers signing booed, Kamara impresses v Celtic, Lennon's job on the line, Hibs boss fumes, Shinnie send-off and Hearts starlet debuts
There is one game to go in the penultimate fixture card of the Scottish Premiership season.
We look back at the weekend's action, from the Old Firm game to the battle for the European spots.Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled in the Premiership these past few days...
1. W: Glen Kamara
The Finnish midfielder continues to endear himself to the Rangers crowd. Played a key role in the second goal, spinning away from Scott Brown with ease.