.

Scottish Premiership winners and losers: Rangers signing booed, Kamara impresses v Celtic, Lennon's job on the line, Hibs boss fumes, Shinnie send-off and Hearts starlet debuts

There is one game to go in the penultimate fixture card of the Scottish Premiership season.

We look back at the weekend's action, from the Old Firm game to the battle for the European spots.Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled in the Premiership these past few days...

The Finnish midfielder continues to endear himself to the Rangers crowd. Played a key role in the second goal, spinning away from Scott Brown with ease.

1. W: Glen Kamara

The Finnish midfielder continues to endear himself to the Rangers crowd. Played a key role in the second goal, spinning away from Scott Brown with ease.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
The latest audition for the permanent position as Celtic manager didn't go to plan for Neil Lennon. Celtic were awful as they lost to Rangers. The defeat spreads doubt over his appointment.

2. L: Neil Lennon

The latest audition for the permanent position as Celtic manager didn't go to plan for Neil Lennon. Celtic were awful as they lost to Rangers. The defeat spreads doubt over his appointment.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Once again fans let themselves down this season. Sections of the Rangers support directed chants of sad Fenian b*****d towards Celtic boss Neil Lennon.

3. L: Fans' chants

Once again fans let themselves down this season. Sections of the Rangers support directed chants of sad Fenian b*****d towards Celtic boss Neil Lennon.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
The left-back looks like he will leave Rangers this season. A banner was unfurled paying tribute to 'our captain' which read: "Once a bear, always a bear".

4. W: Lee Wallace

The left-back looks like he will leave Rangers this season. A banner was unfurled paying tribute to 'our captain' which read: "Once a bear, always a bear".
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5