Sean gets that special feeling again with second Olympic gold

Sean McCulloch, a full-time night-shift employee at McDonald’s in Corstorphine recently returned home from the Abu Dhabi Special ­Olympics a gold medal winner.

When not working, 30-year-old Sean plays for Team GB’s Traditional 7-a-side football team and this year helped them win gold for the second consecutive Special Olympics. The final game, which secured them the medal, was against Australia, with Team GB coming from behind to win 3-1.

Sean has worked for McDonald’s for nearly 11 years. He first got into football in primary school and began playing in competitions when he reached secondary school.

When he’d finished school, Sean joined the West of Scotland Disability team at Firhill in Glasgow, where he still trains and plays today. Whilst ­playing for the West of Scotland Disability team, Sean was invited to trials for Team GB and was then invited to play for them too.

This is the second time that goalkeeper Sean has competed at the Special Olympic Games, having represented his nation in Los Angeles in 2015, when the team also won gold.

Sean said: “I am absolutely thrilled to have taken part in the Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi. To have won gold a second time with Team GB was a feeling like no other. We want to thank everyone who helped us get there, including my team at McDonald’s who helped me raise the money I needed to go.”

Last year, local franchisee Elliot Jardine, who owns and operates the McDonald’s restaurant in Corstorphine, worked with his team to help Sean raise the £2000 he needed to go and compete in the games.

Elliot said: “It’s been amazing to ­follow Sean’s journey and we’re all so proud of everything he has achieved.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer Sean the flexible hours he needs to allow him to train with the team each week. He has worked really hard to get to this level and we can’t wait to see what he and Team GB achieve next.”

The flexibility the company offers proves invaluable to many employees, allowing them to balance their job at McDonald’s alongside other work, life and family commitments. McDonald’s offers all employees the choice between a flexible contract and a fixed contract with minimum guaranteed hours to fit their needs.

The Special Olympics is the world’s largest sports organisation for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, providing year-round training and competitions.