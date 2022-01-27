Sebastian Soto: Livingston sign exciting forward on loan from Norwich City

Livingston's Caleb Chukwuemeka at full time after last night's 1-0 defeat at Ibrox

The club confirmed the signing ahead of last night’s 1-0 Premiership defeat against Rangers at Ibrox, where Scott Arfield scored a late winner.

Soto, a 21-year-old United States international, has previously had loan spells with Dutch side Telstar and Porto B since joining Norwich in 2020 after leaving Hannover.

He scored twice on his senior international debut in a 6-2 win against Panama in November 2020.

Livingston boss David Martindale told his club's official website: "Sebastian was on our radar in the summer but we missed out to Porto but it hasn't quite worked out for him over in Portugal and the opportunity came up again a few weeks ago and fortunately this time, we've been successful.

"He is a really exciting signing for us. He comes with a fantastic CV and I'm looking forward to seeing how he adapts to Scottish football and as a manager, I'm relishing the opportunity to work with him and see what he can bring to the club.

"Sebastian has made a lot of sacrifices to make the move to Livingston happen so it's refreshing to see the desire from the player to come up and play with ourselves in the Scottish Premiership."

Soto wasn’t signed in time to feature in last night’s clash at Ibrox. Livingston, who brought Andrew Shinnie into the starting XI to replace Caleb Chukwuemeka, performed resolutely but were undone on 75 minutes, when Arfield looped a cross from Borna Barisic over goalkeeper Max Stryjek and into the far side of the net.

Elsewhere in the Premiership last night, Nicky Clark's late double earned Dundee United a stunning 2-1 win over Ross County. Clark's calm 73rd-minute penalty and stoppage-time header ended United's wretched run of six consecutive league defeats.

United had trailed to a smart Regan Charles-Cook finish early in an effervescent second half.