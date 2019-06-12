SERFYA round-up: Double delight for Edinburgh City Colts 15s | Silverware for Porty and Broxburn

Edinburgh City Colts Under-15s overcame Spartans Reds 3-0 at New Dundas Park to lift the Division 3 League Cup in the same week that they won the Alpha trophies Division 3 league title.

The game started with both teams pressing each other, determined not to give their opponents time. Oluwatojuba Paul Adebayo looked a bright spark in the City attack, using his pace to race past defenders.

City were pressing for a goal, but it would take something special to open the scoring. In the 19th minute, something special occurred. Cole McCabe whipped a corner high into the box. It dipped down just under the crossbar and sneaked over the keeper into the net.

Despite good efforts from Daniel Tuck and Ben De Vries, Spartans were unable to level the score as City strolled into half-time with a one goal advantage.

Early in the second-half, Spartans keeper Kian Grant was called into action. He made a tremendous diving save to stop Sean McLean and seconds later was back on his feet to turn a McCabe piledriver out for a corner.

However, minutes later McLean doubled City’s advantage. He ran onto a ball played beyond the Spartan’s back line and finished round the keeper.

City sealed the game with a third from Struan Miller. McLean unselfishly played him in and Miller placed the ball in the top left corner from just inside the box.

In the final stages of the match, Saul Nielson in between the sticks for City was peppered with long-range efforts, but was equal to everything asked of him.

The final whistle blew and the game finished 3-0, with City deserved winners.

Portobello U-13s won the Peter O’Neill Cup with a 3-1 victory over Hutchison Vale.

Porty started the game well playing some excellent football however, Hutchie took the lead with a great goal. They could have doubled that, but the impressive Jamie Macllenan was denied by the bar from a free-kick.

Porty squandered two great chances to equalise with Josh Crolla hitting the post, before he scored a great solo effort to level the score and Robbie Peffers netted soon after to give Porty the lead before the break.

The second-half saw Porty dominate play with some great football with Jamie Hammil scoring to finish the game at 3-1.

Broxburn Diamonds U-16s defeated Tynecastle 1-0 to win the Jackie Faichney Memorial Cup.

Tynecastle started off the better side but as the first half progressed, Broxburn became a threat on the counter-attack. On one of these, Ryan Campbell expertly rolled the Tynecastle centre-half on the halfway line. As he raced towards the penalty area, a pass to his fellow striker looked the more likely option, however, Ryan continued his run and produced an emphatic low finish across the goalkeeper and in at the far post.

The second-half saw Tynecastle commit lots of players forward in search of an equaliser, while Broxburn remained a threat on the counter.

The final 20 minutes were full of excitement as both goalkeepers made excellent saves and old fashioned stramashes took place in penalty areas, Lady Luck fortuning Broxburn as Tynecastle hit the crossbar.

Despite the pressure, Broxburn refused to give in and defended heroically, making sure they took home the trophy.