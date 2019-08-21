SERFYA wrap: Bonnyrigg Rose Under-13s quick to blossom as they beat Edinburgh City

Bonnyrigg Rose White under 13s got their Division 1 season off to a winning start as they bounced back from a goal behind to beat Edinburgh City 3-1 on Sunday.

Rose found themselves a goal down at the half-time break after Matthew Stone found the net for City when positioned well in the area, but Rose showed immense resilience with a terrific second-half comeback.

James Grant scored the equaliser for the visitors when he found the net from close range after a great run and cross from Taylor Scott.

Grant then put Rose in front when he fired in Archie Paton’s corner kick, and Gregor Wells secured the opening-day victory when his shot from the edge of the box hit the net.

Ten-man Leith Athletic under-14s returned from the Borders with a 3-1 win over Gala Fairydean Rovers in Division 1.

Karman Denholm’s early free-kick looked goal-bound until the home goalkeeper pushed his effort on to the bar, but Leith captain Lewis Macleod was quickest to react as he knocked in the rebound.

Denholm was shown a red card after 15 minutes, however, the momentum was still with Leith and they doubled their lead from an indirect free-kick after the break with Jake Hunter teeing up John Nelson who fired low into the net.

Kenzie Murray produced a wonderful assist for Leith’s third, running down the wing and cutting back for Kerr Hutchison who volleyed high into the net. The only disappointment for the visitors was when Gala pulled a goal back late on.

Newly-formed Bonnyrigg Rose under-15s celebrated an opening-day win with an emphatic 8-3 defeat of Edinburgh City Blacks.

The club, sponsored by Edinburgh’s Boombarbers, were dominant with Lee Grant and Aaron Robinson both netting hat-tricks, while Jamie Bannerman and Cole Dillon also scored.

Elsewhere, Tynecastle under-16s started their campaign with a 2-1 victory away to Musselburgh Windsor with Kyle Fraser and Sam Nicholson getting the goals for Tynie.

At under-17 level, Broxburn Diamonds and Spartans Reds fought out a 1-1 draw on a windy afternoon at Albyn Park, with Ollie Laird getting the goal for Spartans who were denied all three points as Broxburn levelled late on.