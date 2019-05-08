SERYFA round-up: Double cup delight for Gullane | Tynie 16s reach another final

Gullane Under-15s grabbed the glory on Sunday afternoon as they won the Division 4 Cup final with an 8-1 win over Peebles.

The opening stages at Bonnyrigg’s New Dundas Park were fairly even but Gullane captain Robbie Sinclair worked tirelessly to win the ball back for his team and get them on the front foot. Gullane took their chance and grew in confidence from then onwards, Archie Wilson prodding in the first with his right foot.

Gullane Under-14s beat Lasswade Thistle Rose to lift the Charles Kilvin Cup

Ryley Farmer doubled their advantage as he benefited from a fortuitous bounce off of the keeper and slammed home into an empty net.

Within 20 minutes, Gullane were 3-0 up as Wilson steered home with his head. Shortly after, Farmer scored his second. He beat the keeper to the ball before lobbing it high into the air, then watched as it dipped down just under the bar and over the line.

Barely a minute after his second, Farmer had the ball in the back of the net again, this time finishing high into the roof of the net.

Peebles did manage to grab a consolation before half-time, Fraser Whyte the only player to beat Jack Hamilton in goal.

Gullane continued their dominance in the second half. Wilson produced a left-footed finish to complete a perfect hat-trick.

In the 59th minute, Harvey Gill weaved in and out of players in the box and slotted home taking the score to 7-1. In the final few minutes of play, Wilson added another goal to his name, taking his tally for the day to four and the final score to 8-1.

Earlier in the day, Gullane Under-14s defeated Lasswade Thistle Rose to lift the Charles Kilvin Cup.

Saif Cheema came close for Peebles early on but his effort was quickly smothered by Seamus Tunnock in the Gullane goal.

The opening goal came five minutes before the end of the first half. The ball broke for Angus Herd and he slotted home to give Gullane a 1-0 lead heading into the break.

In the 25th minute, Dylen Waloman took a speculative shot which bounced awkwardly in front of the goalkeeper and found its way into the net.

Herd sealed the match with another goal – almost identical to his first – in the final few minutes to take the final score to 3-0.

• Tynie hit back to win semi

Tynecastle Under-16s reached their second cup final of the season after defeating Leith Athletic 3-2 in the Jackie Faichney Memorial Cup.

Tynie fought back from 2-0 down and were in the ascendancy by half-time. The fightback was started by Chad Barclay, who tucked a shot neatly into the bottom corner.

The equaliser came courtesy of Somina Dublin-Green, who was able to eventually force the ball over the line after a bit of a commotion in the box as Leith defenders scrambled to clear.

Just before half-time, Bailey Simmons made a mazy run down the left wing and cut in to blast the ball high into the net, his superb finish completing the turnaround.

The second half remained scoreless despite a ‘ghost goal’ from Simmons when his effort seemed to slip through a hole in the net and wasn’t awarded. Fortunately, it didn’t affect the end result as Tynecastle progressed.