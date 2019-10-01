SERYFA round-up: Six of best for Oxgangs 19s | Bonnyrigg Rose 14s take down Falkirk

AC Oxgangs 19s produced one of their best results of the season so far with a thumping 6-0 Inspiresport Scottish Cup second-round victory over Dalkeith Thistle at Colinton Mains Park.

In a match where both sides were reduced to ten men for an off-the-ball altercation, the hosts proved too strong for their Midlothian-based visitors.

Goals from Zack Vyze and Drew Forsyth had Oxgangs two up at the break before the home side ran riot in the second half with further goals from Vyze, an Ahmed Ahmed double and Didi Dublin-Green’s solo effort.

Lachlan Bradford ensured Oxgangs’ goal remained intact with two top-drawer saves.

Coach Ross Bradford said: “We knocked the ball about well. We haven’t started this season particularly well so it was pleasing. We’ll see how far we can go in the competition.”

Bonnyrigg Rose Whites 14s also ran out handsome winners with a 5-0 success over Falkirk FC Foundation at Summerside Park.

Rose eased into the third round as Craig Jackson hit a brace with Lucas Muir, Josh Stevenson and Evan Beattie also getting their names on the scoresheet.

Elsewhere, Tynecastle 16s advanced to the third round of the competition with a 3-0 victory over AC Rovers at Saughton. Callum Todd grabbed the only goal of the first half before the home side doubled their advantage on the hour mark through Sam Nicholson. Corin Brown wrapped up a fine win with a third with 15 minutes remaining.

Lasswade Thistle 15s are safely through to the third round following their 3-1 win over Portobello at Dalkeith Campus.

Bayley Klimionek’s free-kick gave the hosts the advantage before Harry Officer finished off a cross from Millar Ritchie prior to the interval.

Liam Walker’s header reduced the arrears in the second half but the visitors’ luck was down when Ritchie’s effort deflected off a defender and into the net.