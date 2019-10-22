SERYFA youth round-up: Currie Star 16 keep lead despite absentees | Musselburgh Windsor 13s take down Salvesen
Currie Star Colts Under-16s maintained their four-point lead at the top of Division 3B despite missing a host of players as they defeated Musselburgh Young Stars 4-0 at Forrester High School.
Star only had 11 players available due to the October break, but took the lead after just nine minutes when James Gallacher made a surging run up the right side before sidestepping Musselburgh’s left-back and finding he net.
It was quickly 2-0 after Gallacher was played in by centre midfielder Daniel King and he made no mistake.
Santosh Rowe, Hamish Brown and King all went close to making it three as Currie looked to continue the second half in the same vein as the first.
It took until midway through the second period for the hosts to increase their lead, with Brown finding striker Ben Smyth, who controlled the ball well before finding the net from the edge of the box.
Winger Gallacher would round off the scoring and celebrate his hat-trick in style when he got on the end of Rowe’s shot, keeping the ball in field before scoring from the tightest of angles.
Elsewhere, Musselburgh Windsor Under-13s cut Lasswade Thistle’s lead at the top of Division 1 to three points after they enjoyed a 5-1 home win over Salvesen.
Sam Buchanan and Sam Smith got Windsor off to a flyer with two quick-fire goals inside the first seven minutes, before Salvesen pulled a goal back before half-time from the penalty spot through Caelan Arthurs.
Buchanan would go on to secure his hat-trick in the second half with two further goals, while team-mate Kazma Konishi-Gaffney netted the fifth and final goal to cap a fine victory.
Lewis Munro scored a treble himself for Bonnyrigg Rose under 15s who thrashed Edinburgh City 7-0 in Division 1, with team-mate Tyrone Core bagging a brace and Ben Richardson and Aaron Robinson both scoring in a one-sided affair.