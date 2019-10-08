SERYFA youth round-up: Salvesen Blades 14s turn tables on Gala | Frazer Steele on form for Lochend 13s

Salvesen Blades 14s turned the tables on Gala Fairydean Rovers as they saw off the Borders club 2-1 in the SPORTSassist South East Region Cup.

The two sides met for the second time in the space of a week after Gala emerged 5-3 winners in last Sunday’s Scottish Cup clash.

However, the Capital outfit got the revenge they craved with a fine display at Forrester High School.

Goals either side of half-time from William Grant and Joe Whitley was enough to send the Blades through to the third round of the competition.

Coach Paul Mutch said: “It was great to get the win this time. We are a new team and have only been going for about 14 weeks so it’s been tough with being put straight into Division 1. But the boys have been brilliant so far and deserved their win on Sunday.”

Edinburgh City 17s swept into the third round with minimal fuss as they put four past Currie Star without reply.

The goals were spread throughout the team with Callum Hay, Sean Kelly, Reece Cairns and Quinn Mitchell all on target at Balerno High School.

City will now play Broxburn Diamonds with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.

Lochend 13s also advance to the third round after they took care of Spartans Whites 4-1 at Portobello High School.

Frazer Steele helped himself to a brace while Harry McLaren and Aiden Dodds wrapped up a comfortable victory.

Spartans FC Youth 14s made short work of North Lanarkshire opponents AC Rovers with a 4-0 success at Airdrie Leisure Centre.

The Ainslie Park side were fast out of the traps and led 3-0 at the break, their goals scored by Lewis Embleton, Daniel Harcus and James Miller. Lewis Harrison added a fourth in the second half.

Elsewhere, undefeated Spartans 19s have opened up an eight-point lead at the top of the table after a 4-1 victory over AC Oxgangs.