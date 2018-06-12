SFA Compliance Officer Tony McGlennan quits role

Have your say

The Scottish FA is on the hunt for a new Compliance Officer after Tony McGlennan announced his intention to quit the role and return to private practice.

McGlennan has been in post since 2014, and will leave Scottish football’s governing body in late summer. He will play a part in helping to recruit his successor before departing Hampden, according to The Times.

Tony McGlennan is leaving his post as Compliance Officer to return to private practice. Picture: SNS Group

The role was established seven years ago by former SFA chief executive Stewart Regan, with Vincent Lunny named the first Compliance Officer. He served from 2011 until 2014, when McGlennan was appointed.

The Compliance Officer is tasked with reviewing reported incidents from matches across Scotland and applying retrospective disciplinary action where merited.

Notices of Complaint are issued outlining the charges which are then considered by an independent panel.

One of McGlennan’s final acts as Compliance Officer was to hit Rangers with two charges, relating to how the club acquired a UEFA licence to play European football in 2011.

He carried out an eight-month probe into the case before issuing the charges.

A principal hearing will take place on June 26, with Rangers insisting they will “fiercely resist” the “ridiculous” charges.

