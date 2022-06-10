Running since 2006, Soccer Aid is an annual charity event that has raised over £38 million for UNICEF UK so far, fundraising money via ticket sales and donations from the public. It was first begun by Robbie Williams and involves a charity football match played by celebrity volunteers.

This year will mark the 11th charity match, which will focus on the crisis in Ukraine and specifically the 7.5 million children currently affected by the Russian invasion of the country. Here's what you need to know about when the charity event will take place and how you can get involved.

When is Soccer Aid 2022?

Soccer Aid for UNICEF returns to London this summer on Sunday 12 June, for the first time at the London Stadium.

This year’s event will also feature a special half-time show from UNICEF UK Ambassador Robbie Williams.

Soccer Aid line up for 2022

Martin Compston has said all children should have the right to play football safely ahead of Soccer Aid 2022. Photo: Soccer Aid/ITV

Old favourites like Tom Grennan, Lee Mack, and Martin Compston will return, joined by newcomers like Liam Payne, captaining the England team this year, Dragon Den’s Steven Bartlett, and comedians Russell Howard, Munya Chawawa and Alex Brooker. Here’s the full line-up for both teams:

England: Liam Payne, Tom Grennan, Chunkz, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Fara Williams, Joe Cole, Alex Brooker, Damian Lewis, Sir Mo Farah, Mark Wright, David Harewood, Teddy Sheringham, David James, Aitch, Mark Noble, Russell Howard, Eni Aluko, Anita Asanta, Stewart Downing. (Management: Harry Redknapp, David Seaman, Emma Hayes, Vicky McClure)

Soccer Aid World XI FC: Usain Bolt, Martin Compston, Mo Gilligan, Chelcee Grimes, Patrice Evra, Steven Bartlett, Carli Lloyd, Noah Beck, Lee Mack, Munya Chawawa, Kem Cetinay, Cafu, Andriy Shevchenk, Petr Cech, Roberto Carlos, Mark Strong, Tom Stoltman, Andrea Pirlo, Heather O’Reilly, Dimitar Berbatov. (Management: Arséne Wenger, Robbie Keane, Idris Elba.)

How to get Soccer Aid tickets for 2022