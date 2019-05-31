South African all-rounder eager to earn his Corne with Carlton

South African Corne Dry has settled in well to life in Edinburgh and is looking forward to playing in a Capital derby tomorrow when Carlton take on Watsonians in the CSL Eastern Premier Division.

The 26-year-old is an established first-class all-rounder back home, playing for Free State and the Knights franchise.

He played for South Africa under-19s alongside the likes of Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn and England’s Keaton Jennings in the 2012 age-grade World Cup.

Dry has had previous successful stints abroad in England, with Brixham in the Devon League in 2016, and Holland, with Dosti in the Topklasse League in 2017, and is now keen to make his mark north of the Border.

“When the chance came to play in Scotland I jumped at it and I am glad I did,” Dry said.

“The people at Carlton have made me feel so welcome in my first few weeks in Edinburgh and it really seems like a great club.

“The weather has been a bit up and down so now we are really keen to try and get a run of games under our belts and really build some momentum.

“The Carlton first XI is full of good players and it is up to more experienced cricketers like captain Ali Evans, myself, Arun Pillai and Cheeky [Chayank Gosain] to help the younger players come through and feel comfortable playing in the top division.

“There is no doubt that some of the young players are good enough and it is great for them that they get to play alongside Scotland internationalists like Ali and against other top quality players. It will only help their progress and, if I can help them too, then that is great.

“I also have enjoyed playing a few games for the Eastern Knights while I have a passion for coaching. Good players don’t always make good coaches but, if you can create a good team spirit and culture in units that you work with, then things can grow from there.

“That is what I have tried to do with the under-14 team and the senior teams I have been working with so far at Carlton and I am looking forward to the rest of the season.”

First up, Dry is looking forward to facing a former team-mate this weekend. Malusi Siboto will be opening the bowling for Watsonians as they visit Grange Loan and when Dry comes to the crease that duel will be worth watching.

The duo played together back in South Africa for the Knights once upon a time and Dry said: “Malusi is a good guy and a very good cricketer so we know that we will have to watch out for him as he bowls pretty quickly.

“However, after last week’s game [against Heriot’s] was called off due to rain with us on 72-1, what we are really focused on is getting a full game of cricket in and then going from there.”

This is week six of the 2019 campaign and Carlton are seventh in the table with Watsonians fourth after last week’s DLS victory over Aberdeenshire.

The sides were also due to meet last night at the same ground in the Murgitroyd Masterton T20 Trophy, weather permitting.

Mazars Grange are second in the table and they are at home to Arbroath this weekend with Stewart’s Melville and Heriot’s meeting at Inverleith.

RH Corstorphine are on the road to Aberdeenshire while in the ESCA Championship leaders Edinburgh are due to host Edinburgh Accies at Campbell Park with second-placed Carlton II away at Murrayfield DAFS.