South Region Challenge Cup: Scintillating second half from Musselburgh | Broxburn teach students | Tranent and Linlithgow Rose take scalps

Musselburgh Athletic assistant boss Scott McNaughton hopes their second-half showing in their 5-0 win over Mid Annandale in the second round of the SFA South Region Challenge Cup can be the springboard to a run of good form.

Burgh glittered on Ladies Day at Olivebank against their South of Scotland visitors, with a rampant performance after the break following on from the Jackie Myles had given them the lead at half-time with a headed effort.

Further goals in the second half from striker Darren Downie, Bradley Whyte and a Daniel McBay double secured their fourth win of the campaign so far.

The East Lothian side, managed by Kevin McDonald, will hope they can carry their cup form into league business as they bid to fire themselves up the East of Scotland Premier Division table.

“The performance in the first half was probably what it shouldn’t have been, the tempo could have been a lot higher, but we got a good reaction from them in the second half; we were really good,” said McNaughton.

“I think it was only our second clean sheet of the season, and hopefully we can get more of them going forward. It was good going into next week’s big game in the Alex Jack Cup which gives us an opportunity to get into the Scottish Cup next season, so it has given us a bit of a boost.

“Hopefully we can start going on a bit of a run and pick up our league form. We haven’t been able to get a settled team with boys out through injury and holidays, our back four was changing every week which certainly didn’t help us. We’ve probably not as been as consistent as we had been towards the end of last season, but we’ve picked up recently and that’s everyone coming back now.”

Elsewhere, East of Scotland Premier Division top two Tranent and Linlithgow Rose both enjoyed victories over Lowland League opposition as they moved through to the third round. Tranent beat Berwick 2-1 at home thanks to goals from Stephen MacDonald and Andy Jones, with Grant Rose netting a first half penalty for the visitors. Linlithgow strolled to victory over Gretna 2008 winning 5-1, with five different Rose players getting on the scoresheet for Mark Bradley’s men in Sam Collumbine, Colin Strickland, Owen Ronald, Ruari MacLennan and Darren Smith. Broxburn Athletic also beat Lowland League opposition with a 3-1 home win over Edinburgh University, while Penicuik Athletic came from behind to beat Dundonald Bluebell 5-2.

Tynecastle increased their lead at the top of East of Scotland 1st Division Conference B with a 5-1 win away to Stirling University as Ryan Cameron netted a hat-trick for Calum Elliot’s side.

Results

Conference B: Coldstream 2-1 Dalkeith, Stirling University (EOSFL) 1-3 Tynecastle.

South Region Challenge Cup second round: Cumbernauld Colts 1-0 Dalbeattie Star, Gala Fairydean Rovers 2-1 Newton Stewart, Blackburn United 8-1 St Cuthbert Wanderers, Bo’ness United 1-2 (aet) BSC Glasgow, Burntisland Shipyard 1-2 Threave Rovers, Dunbar United 1-0 (aet) Abbey Vale, Edinburgh United 1-2 Dunipace, Glasgow University 0-5 Bonnyrigg Rose, Glenrothes 3-0 Lochmaben, Haddington Athletic 0-5 Camelon Juniors, Hawick RA United 1-2 Easthouses Lily, Hill of Beath Hawthorn 2-1 Whitehill Welfare, Kinnoull 0-3 Spartans, Linlithgow Rose 5-1 Gretna 2008, Musselburgh Athletic 5-0 Mid Annandale, Peebles Rovers 2-3 Nithsdale Wanderers, Penicuik Athletic 5-2 Dundonald Bluebell, Preston Athletic 3-2 Inverkeithing HS, Sauchie 1-2 Civil Service Strollers, St Andrews United 2-3 Jeanfield Swifts, Tranent 2-1 Berwick Rangers, Tweedmouth Rangers 1-2 Upper Annandale, Bonnyton Thistle 5-2 Lothian Thistle HV, Creetown 1-5 Craigroyston, Caledonian Braves 4-0 Crossgates Primrose, Leith Athletic 1-5 East Kilbride, Lochar Thistle 1-5 East Stirlingshire, Vale of Leithen 1-6 Kelty Hearts, Wigtown and Bladnoch 0-2 Heriot-Watt Uni.