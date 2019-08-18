Spartans knocked out but Civil Service Strollers win

Have your say

Holders Spartans are out of the Football Nation Qualifying Cup after a 2-0 defeat by Berwick Rangers in their first-round tie at Shielfield Park.

The Ainslie Park men were given a boost prior to kick- off with the news that David Greenhill had signed a new one-year deal and he took his place on the bench.

The hosts assumed the lead midway through the first half when Lewis Barr finished off a flowing move.

A defensive mix up then made sure of the result as Daryl Healy headed home the Borderers second in the 64th minute.

Any hope of a comeback was dispelled with ten minutes remaining when Dean Hoskins was sent off for a last-ditch tackle.

Meanwhile, city rivals Civil Service Strollers are safely through to the second round after a convincing 6-0 victory over East of Scotland League outfit Dunipace.

Josh Morris opened the scoring at Christie Gilles Park before Cammy Muirhead doubled Gary Jardine’s men’s advantage.

Jack Downie made it three from the penalty spot and Alieau Faye netted Strollers’ fourth of the afternoon with a clever lob. Kyle Fee, from a free kick, and Downie’s second, completed the rout.

Edinburgh University left it late to see off Lowland League rivals Vale of Leithen at Peffermill, Patrick Baird netting in the 90th minute.

Elsewhere, Preston Athletic edged out neighbours Musselburgh Athletic 3-2 in their all-East of Scotland League affair at the Pennypit while East Lothian rivals Haddington Athletic recorded a thumping 8-1 win at Arniston Rangers.

Bo’ness United came through their tie with Oakley, prevailing 4-2 despite twice finding themselves behind at Newton Park.

Easthouses Lily put up a brave effort but were eventually beaten 6-2 by Lowland League champions East Kilbride.

Craigroyston succumbed to a heavy 6-0 defeat at Glenrothes with Edinburgh United also exiting at the first hurdle following their 5-2 loss at Kinnoull – Stephen Scott and Daniel McKinlay on target for the Capital outfit.

Newtongrange Star edged a five-goal thriller to see off Leith Athletic 3-2 at New Victoria Park, Kayne Paterson prodding home the winner in the 88th minute.

Broxburn went down 4-1 to Jeanfield Swifts while Tynecastle sneaked through 4-3 on penalties after an entertaining 2-2 draw with Heriot-Watt University at Oriam.

Meanwhile, in the second round, Dalkeith Thistle were impressive in their 4-1 win over Burntisland while Tranent won 6-0 at Gala Fairydean Rovers, Stevie McDonald scoring a hat-trick.

Ormiston lost 5-0 at home to Crossgates.