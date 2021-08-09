Proud moment for Spartans Reds as players celebrate with their medals and the cup

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The international youth football festival, staged over the weekend at Peffermill Playing Fields, is one of the UK’s biggest tournaments, welcoming thousands of young footballers to the city from across the UK and beyond.

Rarely could it have witnessed scenes such as those in the Under-14s Trophy Final on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Team effort - despite being down to nine players Spartans Reds won

Trailing 3-1 and down to nine men with just five minutes remaining, Spartans somehow managed to level the game at 3-3 before going on to victory after a dramatic penalty shoot-out which they won 5-4.

“It was an unbelievable effort from the boys,” said assistant coach Marc Turley.

“We were down to 10 men early in the first half which made it hard enough but to then lose another player in the second half was a sore one to take.

“At 3-1 down in the closing minutes, some people might have written off our chances but the boys never gave in. They kept believing, kept trying to play football and showed incredible guts and determination.

A day the boys will never forget

“It was a remarkable victory and one which we at the club will remember for a very long time. Each and every one of the boys can be immensely proud of what they achieved. It was a real squad effort.”

Spartans made it through to the Trophy Final by losing just one game - to Dundee FC Academy - in their five group matches played over Friday and Saturday.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Party time on the podium as lads celebrate the cup win

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.