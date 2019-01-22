SPFL announces new ‘tartan boot’ award for Scotland’s top scorer

The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) has announced that the top scorer across the four senior leagues in Scotland will receive a “tartan boot” award at the end of the current campaign.

The top scorer in every league will also receive a “tartan ball” award, the league body confirmed.

Mitre, the SPFL’s offical Match Ball supplier, will produce the awards. The firm agreed a four-year extension to their long-standing partnership with the SPFL earlier this week.

• READ MORE - Steven Gerrard: Incoming Rangers signing is still ‘the enemy’

Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos is leading the scoring charts in the Ladbrokes Premiership with 12 goals, while Steven Dobbie and Lawrence Shankland of Queen of the South and Ayr United are tied on 18 goals in the Ladbrokes Championship. Kevin Nisbet of Raith Rovers leads the way in Ladbrokes League One, also with 18 goals, while Edinburgh City’s prolific forward Blair Henderson has racked up 21 strikes so far this season in Ladbrokes League Two.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “The level of competition across the SPFL is extremely high and the launch of our top goalscorer awards will add even more excitement and rightly recognise the country’s top finishers across all four leagues.

• READ MORE - This is how much it will cost Celtic to sign forward interesting Premier League sides

“Over the years, we’ve seen a number of fantastic goalscorers find the back of the net, and we look forward to celebrating this year’s achievements at the end of the season with our Tartan Ball and Tartan Boot awards.”

Sean Kavanagh, Global Director of Sports Marketing and Sponsorship at Mitre, added: ““The Tartan Ball and Tartan Boot awards are fantastic recognition of the top scorers in the division and it’s great for us to be able to support this and further enhance our partnership.”