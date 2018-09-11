SRU ‘disappointed’ after SFA snubs Murrayfield to remain at Hampden

Scottish Rugby’s Chief Operating Officer Dominic McKay admits the organisation is “naturally disappointed” that the Scottish FA has opted to remain at Hampden rather than relocate to Murrayfield.

A statement was issued following today’s decision by Scottish football’s governing body to retain the national stadium in Glasgow as its preferred option to host international games and major domestic cup matches from 2020 onwards.

Murrayfield will not host both rugby and football after the SFA chose to remain at Hampden. Picture: SNS Group

The board of the Scottish FA made a delayed announcement on Tuesday confirming the intention to remain at Hampden, confirming that Scottish Rugby’s bid for Murrayfield to host both sports had been unsuccessful.

McKay said: “Scottish Rugby would like to thank the Scottish FA for the opportunity to bid to host future Scotland internationals and cup final matches at BT Murrayfield.

“We submitted a compelling and thorough bid package which we believe would have been excellent for the Scottish FA.

“Our presentation clearly demonstrated the significant benefits of Scotland’s largest stadium and how we have worked to develop a quality experience for all visiting fans.”

• READ MORE - SFA to remain at Hampden after rejecting Murrayfield switch

• READ MORE - Fans react as the SFA announces decision to remain at Hampden

Expressing disappointment at the outcome, McKay added: “We are naturally disappointed this once-in-a-generation opportunity to develop a partnership for a true national stadium for Scotland at BT Murrayfield, which would have enabled the country’s two largest sports to work side by side for the wider benefit of Scottish sport and society, has not been taken.

“Scottish Rugby had the support of some very important partners in developing our bid and would like to thank the City of Edinburgh Council and our numerous sponsors for their backing.”

McKay added that he hoped the “excellent relationship” developed between Scottish Rugby and its Scottish FA counterparts would allow the two bodies to “collaborate in the future for the betterment of sport in Scotland”.

He continued: “We congratulate the Scottish FA and Hampden Park for coming to an agreement and wish them luck as they develop their plans.

“BT Murrayfield is a world-class venue and our exciting vision for its future development will now continue as planned, starting with our Autumn Tests in November.

“Finally, and importantly, a note of thanks to all the Scottish Rugby staff who contributed such excellent work to the bid.”