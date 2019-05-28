Steve Clarke reveals his Scotland coaching staff in full

New Scotland manager Steve Clarke has appointed three coaches to his backroom team ahead of his first matches in charge.



Kilmarnock's Alex Dyer will be Clarke's assistant, with the former Republic of Ireland defender Steven Reid also joining the coaching staff. Stevie Woods will remain as goalkeeping coach to bring continuity from the previous era.

Clarke confirmed the appointments while announcing his squad for next month's European Championship qualifiers against Cyprus and Belgium.

Dyer was Clarke's assistant at Rugby Park before the manager left to take charge of the national team. Dyer will work part-time with Scotland through to the end of Euro 2020, although that agreement could potentially be extended.

Reid has most recently been coaching at West Brom and previously worked under Clarke as a coach at Reading. He won 23 Republic caps between 2001 and 2008.

Woods was Scotland's goalkeeping coach under previous manager Alex McLeish and will continue in that role under the new regime. He will miss the initial few days of Scotland training due to a prior engagement, so Kilmarnock's Billy Thomson will step in temporarily.

"The backroom staff is shaping up pretty well. Alex Dyer will be with me. He will stay at Kilmarnock to do his job but he will be with us in the camps. Alex has committed until the end of Euro 2020.

"I'm going to bring Steven Reid in. Steven is a coach I know and I think it's important for me that I go into the first camp comfortable with the staff who are with me - staff who understand how I work.

"Steven is a little bit younger so he will have a better handle on the mentality of the younger players in the dressing room. He is also an experienced international player who has been involved in World Cup campaigns and actually played in a World Cup for the Republic. I think he is a good addition.

"He was helping out at West Brom towards the end of the season but he is now looking for a job and I've been able to give him one.

"Stevie Woods will come back for a little bit of continuity with the goalkeeping department. I think it's important. Unfortunately he will miss the first couple of days of our camp because he had made other plans thinking he wasn't going to be involved.

"That means I can bring Billy Thomson in, who I know very well. Billy can help us through the first week."

READ MORE: Steve Clarke's first Scotland squad revealed