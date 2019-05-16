Steve Clarke set to take Scotland job and could be appointed by the weekend

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke could be unveiled as the new Scotland manager by the weekend, according to reports.

The Evening Times claims Clarke will be named as Alex McLeish’s successor as national team boss “barring any hitches in negotiations”.

The former West Brom and Reading manager has been linked with the post since McLeish’s exit after a poor start to the Euro 2020 qualifying that saw Scotland humbled by Kazakhstan and record a lacklustre win over minnows San Marino.

Kilmarnock host Rangers in their final Scottish Premiership match of the season, with the Rugby Park side still chasing third place and an automatic Europa League slot.

“At the moment, the inside of my head is like a tumble dryer,” Clarke told The Scotsman yesterday.

“No, I’m not any clearer about my future. The next couple of weeks are going to be very difficult for me and that’s all I really want to say about it just now.”

The 55-year-old has another 12 months left on his contract at Kilmarnock but has hinted at moving on in the summer, as his family still live in England.

His domestic situation would not be an issue for the Scottish FA whose last two managers - Alex McLeish and Gordon Strachan - both lived in England during their spells in charge of the national team.