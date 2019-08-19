Steven Fletcher considers retiring from Scotland duty

Steven Fletcher is considering international retirement as he waits to discuss his Scotland future with manager Steve Clarke.

The Sheffield Wednesday striker, 32, admitted he has a decision to make on whether his body can cope with both club and international football.

He will speak to Clarke first as he wants to learn the new manager's plans following his appointment in May. Fletcher said he is reluctant to risk future injury after returning to full fitness at Hillsborough.

He currently holds 33 Scotland caps and has scored ten goals for the national team. He was not called upon when Clarke named his first Scotland squad for June's European Championship qualifiers against Cyprus and Belgium.

"We have got a good campaign going. I need to sit down and see if he [Clarke] wants me to play," the former Hibs player told the Sheffield Star.

"Then, obviously, realise if I can keep going away on international duty and then come back fit as well. I need to sit down and think about it. I need to look after myself, I am in my 30s, and am injury-free for the first time in a long time. I don’t really want to put that in jeopardy. It’s a hard decision."

Fletcher added that he and his family are settled in Sheffield, with his Wednesday contract due to expire next summer. "I would love to stay here as long as I can, I am really enjoying it. The family is settled, my kids go to school in Sheffield," he said.

"I have never been at a club, with my family, where I really felt settled. This is the first time."