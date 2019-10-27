Steven Hislop urges town to back Broxburn again as their Scottish Cup adventure continues

Zander Miller opened the scoring for Broxburn

Broxburn Athletic assistant manager Steven Hislop hailed the backing of their supporters as more than 1000 turned out at Albyn Park to witness their sensational 3-0 William Hill Scottish Cup second-round replay defeat of League Two Cowdenbeath.

Hislop has urged the West Lothian town’s locals to continue to come out in their droves in their first season participating in the Scottish Cup as they now look forward to a third-round visit to Highland League club Inverurie Locos.

Goals from Zander Miller, who netted the opener from the penalty spot, Craig Scott and Conor Kelly secured an emphatic victory against Gary Bollan’s side.

“It would have been an injustice had we not got something from the first game and I tried to get into the players’ heads yesterday that we had given Cowdenbeath another chance, not the other way around,” said Hislop.

“Sometimes you don’t get two bites of the cherry and often the bigger team normally comes away with the victory. I didn’t think we actually played particularly well in the first half, I thought we were quite poor and we looked really nervous and edgy.

“There was a big crowd and there’s probably not been as big a crowd at Broxburn for a long time. The fans were brilliant and the locals came out, and I just hope they keep backing us now because we are a good team.

“We are five games from Hampden now! Inverurie will be delighted they’ve got us, but we’ll go up there confident. We’ll certainly go and watch them, we will

leave nothing unturned

- I don’t care how far away it is, we will have them watched.